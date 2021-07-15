The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:25 a.m. Cornwall Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:56 a.m. Main Street, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:27 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:01 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:18 p.m. Tapton Avenue, Princeton. Car fire.
2:22 p.m. Upper Bench Road, Penticton. Smoke.
2:34 p.m. Wiltse Drive, Penticton. Smoke.
3:39 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Wildfire.
4:28 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:02 p.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Wildfire.
5:33 p.m. 4th Street, Naramata. Medical first response.
6:13 p.m. Murray Drive, Penticton. Gas leak.
7:39 p.m. Fairford Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:38 p.m. Apple Court, Okanagan Falls. Smoke.
8:44 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
10:22 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:29 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
10:35 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
1:59 a.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.