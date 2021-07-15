The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

8:25 a.m. Cornwall Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:56 a.m. Main Street, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.

12:27 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:01 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:18 p.m. Tapton Avenue, Princeton. Car fire.

2:22 p.m. Upper Bench Road, Penticton. Smoke.

2:34 p.m. Wiltse Drive, Penticton. Smoke.

3:39 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Wildfire.

4:28 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:02 p.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Wildfire.

5:33 p.m. 4th Street, Naramata. Medical first response.

6:13 p.m. Murray Drive, Penticton. Gas leak.

7:39 p.m. Fairford Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:38 p.m. Apple Court, Okanagan Falls. Smoke.

8:44 p.m. Atkinson Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

10:22 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:29 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

10:35 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

Thursday

1:59 a.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.