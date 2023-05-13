A colourful chapter in Penticton’s history is coming to a close with an eye-catching residential building hitting the open market.
The three-storey condominium on a wedge-shaped lot at 88 Lakeshore Dr. is listed for $5.5 million, but its three separate living units can also be purchased individually.
The ground floor contains parking for up to 12 vehicles along with the building’s main entryway and private elevator.
The second floor boasts a 2,300-square-foot, two-bedroom home that’s listed for $1.8 million. Also on the second floor is a 680-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment priced at $750,000.
Finally, the third floor is a 2,600-square-foot penthouse listed at $2.8 million.
BC Assessment valued the property at a total of $3.8 million as of July 1, 2022. The property last changed hands in 2017 for $750,000.
Besides it’s prime downtown location along a sharp curve on Lakeshore Drive directly across from Okanagan Lake Park, the building is also notable for the red metal panels that accent its exterior.
Not long after construction wrapped up in 2020, those red panels were the subject of complaints to city council from residents of a neighbouring apartment building at 86 Lakeshore Dr. They complained the shade of red selected varied from what their strata council approved when given a say in the look of the building as a condition of the municipality permitting construction years earlier when a different owner had the site.
Their strata council approved metal siding with a colour scheme of three earth tones: pale wheat, medium warm grey and carmine red. But what actually went up was warm light grey, charcoal and imperial red.
Imperial red, which is brighter than what was proposed, covers almost two entire columns at either end of the east side of the building, which faces the neighbours. Each column is about 2 1/2 metres wide and three storeys tall.
At the time, strata council president Glen Adams likened it to having giant advertising banners staring him in the face while in the comfort of his own home.
“I personally do not think (the owner) appreciates, or his wife, what we have to experience on a day-to-day basis,” said Adams.
The owner, Calgary businessman Phil Laprairie, insisted he was authorized to use that shade of red, refused to budge and instead offered two solutions: reducing the size of one of the red columns or making a $13,000 charitable donation on behalf of the strata council as a gesture of goodwill.
It’s unclear if the donation ever materialized as Laprairie could not be reached for comment this week.
The neighbouring strata council suggested the city enforce the terms of the original development and compel Laprairie to swap out the red siding but city staff ultimately decided not to act.
“In the city’s review, the building is built in general conformance to the approved development permit,” wrote Blake Laven, director of development services, in an email this week.
“Changes in siding shade are not significant enough changes for us to require remediation. Council did, at one point in the saga, pass a resolution requiring the change in siding colour on the west-facing side of the building, but that requirement has been unable to be enforced.”
Prior to Laprairie building on it, 88 Lakeshore Dr. had been vacant since the 1980s, although it changed hands several times in the decades that followed.