Acting editor's note: This is it! Here's the final piece in a 10-part question-and-answer series with the 10 candidates. The entire process, including crafting the questions, was handled by freelancer Roy Wood. Responses were run through a spellchecker, but otherwise unedited. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 100 words or less. Responses that ran longer have been clipped as indicated by an ellipsis. We've presented the responses in random order each day.
Question 10: Why should the electors of Penticton vote for you rather one of the other nine candidates in the field?
Amelia Boultbee
I believe I am the only candidate who has both the roots and local knowledge, combined with the “outside Penticton” personal and professional experience. I would provide a voice to a segment of Penticton that is currently going unheard, what I would refer to as the “silent majority”- people who are under 50, want to see responsible development and who believe spending millions on an additional bike lane during these times is fiscally irresponsible. My experience as a lawyer makes me ready to hit the ground running on day one and know how to ask the right questions.
Karen Brownlee
As a 30-year veteran resident, I have established myself by starting a company 25 years ago which is still going strong and a house I bought, renovated and added on to 20 years ago. With my company and my home, I have learned strong business acumen. My history shows that I am a reliable and dependable resident giving back to my community. I have been on boards (currently as President of Protect Penticton Parks Society) and volunteered many years to community events. I am a mother and a grandmother.
Katie O’Kell
Firstly, I am so inspired by how many other young candidates we have running for council right now. I feel that I would be an excellent representative for the working middle class in Penticton because I am part of the working middle class. All of the solutions I propose are based on proven research, case studies, and best practices from other cities around the world. I have a realistic idea of what will work in Penticton. I care about our city, and I would like to see us prosper.
James Miller
I'm the one candidate who won't need a crash course in civics related to Penticton, the regional district, school board, IH and emergency services. I've also witnessed the successes and failures of other municipalities in the Okanagan. I am 100% non-partisan, always have an open mind and I'm willing to listen. I have been respectful to the present mayor, council and senior staff and believe my voice will be heard. I'm an incredibly hard worker and always put Penticton's best interests ahead of my own.
Keith MacIntyre
The electors of Penticton shouldn’t vote for any of us. There is no reason that the Elections Act should force a municipality to hold a by-election and spend over $100,000 to elect one position. The City can run just fine with the currently elected councillors. That said, I think I can be a voice of reason on Council and hold City Staff accountable for over-spending. I have a team of very talented on knowledgeable people that I can rely on for advice on municipal and provincial issues. At the very least, I’d be an entertaining member of Council.
Kate Hansen
As an RCMP officer, I have spent my career serving the communities in which I worked and lived. I bring a wealth of experience in public safety, community consultation, risk management, and forward-thinking intelligence-led problem-solving. I have strong moral character, excellent communication skills, and am dedicated to making Penticton a safe and vibrant city. My fellow candidates may possess other qualities; however, I believe that I am the best qualified to speak about Public Safety and Crime Reduction. My family is deeply rooted in Penticton, and I am strongly vested in the success of our community at all levels.
Isaac Gilbert
My outlook on living in a city is to immerse yourself in the community and ask what you can contribute. I have immersed myself and contributed to my home of Penticton. I have joined many organizations in the City which has helped me understand the community I live in. I also have lots of experience with how municipal and provincial governments work and their budgetary restraints as a BC Parks Ranger and the Chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. I believe if elected I can make the city attainable for everyone to live in it.
Jason Cox
I have done a lot of work in service to the city as a volunteer on almost every city committee and key not-for-profit boards. This experience has given me the hands-on perspective to know the issues and bring solutions. Penticton deserves a councillor who is ready to serve on day one. It is important to have experience in an elected position in the community. As a three-time Chamber of Commerce president, elected by the business community, I have the experience in fighting for this city and working with other levels of government to pass public policy that benefits the community.
Steve Brown
After 42 years in Penticton and having been involved in business as an employee, senior manager, and a successful owner, as a volunteer, sitting on committees for years and my extensive resume, I can hit the ground running. I follow City Council and through my other associations I have a good feel for what is happening in the Community. I have many contacts in all fields of concern and resources to call upon. I can come to the table and be effective from Day 1. – Experience that Matters
James Blake
I have experienced homelessness myself as a teenager. With a great amount of work and determination I put myself on my feet. I worked my way up to operate significant businesses with large diverse staffs and high customer volumes at times in excess of ten thousand customers a day. I learnt the value of working with and unifying a diverse group of people. As city councillor I will immediately strive to bring together everyone in the city from homeless to rich from young to old, bringing us together and focusing us all for the betterment of the entire community.