Valley First has donated $35,000 to wildfire relief efforts in its own backyard.
The credit union announced Monday it sent the money to a handful of different groups: $15,000 to the Central Okanagan Foundation’s 2023 Wildfire Response Fund; $10,000 to Mamas for Mamas’ fire support response program in Kelowna; $2,500 to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission; $2,500 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank in Kelowna; $2,500 to the Cawston/Keremeos Food Bank; and $2,500 to the Kamloops Food Bank.
“My family and I have been forced to evacuate our own home because of the wildfires, so this is very real and emotional for me. It’s incredibly moving to see so many local organizations including my own step up generously to support the relief work in a time of emergency, and I say this with first-hand perspective,” said Simon Mills, acting president of Valley First, in a press release.
“Our community partners are making a massive impact for our friends and neighbours who have been suddenly displaced by the devastating wildfires, and as a member-owned co-operative we want to empower the incredible work they’re doing right now.”