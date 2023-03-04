The following is a Q&A with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh which took place Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Penticton with Herald reporter Joe Fries.
Question: The next federal election is scheduled for October 2025. Do you expect an election before then?
Singh: Ultimately, the government can call an election anytime they want. Our guiding principle is we want to use the position that we have in a minority government to help people, and as long as we can keep on doing that, we’re going to keep on doing that ... We want to fight for better health care, better housing, and push the government to do more. Unlike the Conservatives, who have been the Official Opposition since 2019 and can’t point to a single thing that they fought for and made the government do.
We can point to a number of things … In the last year, every response to the Liberal government would give to that question, ‘What are you doing for inflation?’ they would say, ‘We’re doubling the GST rebate, increasing support for rent and child dental care.’
Every single one of those were things we forced (the Liberals) to do, in our agreement in writing or outside of the agreement … We are the ones that are busy driving the agenda to get people help and we’d love to do a lot more, but as long as we can keep on doing that, there won’t be an election.
Question: Along those same lines, you’ve been criticized for not already tearing up your deal to support the Liberals, most recently because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not moved to stop the planned expansion of private health care in Ontario. What would it take for you to actually pull the trigger?
Singh: Well, the agreement lays out things that have to happen, so if they break the agreement, that’s one specific thing … If they don’t deliver on the dental care program or the pharmacare, they don’t deliver on the supports that we fought to get for people, then that would be grounds for us to consider pulling our support. But ultimately the way we look at it is not: How do we get an excuse to cause an election?
Our goal is: How do we force the government to help people? So, it’s very different.
Ultimately, when there’s an election, yeah, we’re going to run to win, but in the meantime, two times (since 2019) Canadians have sent a minority government to parliament. They’re telling us to get to work, and so we’re getting to work for them.
Question: Penticton property owners are facing a 9.7 per cent tax hike for 2023 and that is the norm for many B.C. communities this year. Is there any relief on the horizon?
Singh: If you combine it all together, you’ve got the unprecedented cost of living going up. So, grocery prices are going up. People are paying more at the at the pumps for their gas. They pay more for their rent. They pay more for their mortgages because interest rates are going up.
So, in every aspect of life, the costs are going up and this is more evidence that the current approach to the economy is one that does not benefit everyday families… It benefits the billionaires because at the same time when workers are being asked to pay more for everything, we see the corporate grocery chains and the CEOs are making record profits and record bonuses.
We can’t put all the burden on the shoulders of people, of workers. In this crisis, there’s winners and losers, and the winners are the wealthy CEOs and big corporations that are making a killing and working people, families and middle-class folks are hurting. That is an untenable situation – it can’t continue – and we’re suggesting there’s got to be a different approach that puts people first.
Question: Your wife gave birth to a baby girl, Anhad, in January 2022. How has that changed the way you view politics and the way you do politics?
Singh: She travels with me a lot! I bring her with me to Ottawa. Every Wednesday, we have a caucus meeting with all the MPs and our senior staff and I bring her with me to that and other meetings where I feel like they’ll welcome a kid being around…. She’s also really gotten me thinking more and more about the type of world we want to leave behind…. We named her in the Sikh tradition that every name has a meaning. My name means ‘friend to the world,’ so when I hear ‘Jagmeet,’ I hear ‘friend to the world’ and it’s kind of been pretty relevant in my life as someone who’s trying to engage with people and connect with people across the country. Being a friend to the world makes sense. We named (our daughter) Anhad and it means infinite or limitless.
We thought, you know, we actually want that for everyone … and that’s really what motivates us is to try to build that limitless world.