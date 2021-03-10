Penticton will become the 23rd community in B.C. to get an urgent primary care centre, but it won’t be geared to the general public when it opens March 31 in a downtown strip mall.
“The UPCC will provide attachment and longitudinal primary care with a focus on services for those with mental health and substance use needs, as well as urgent, primary care access,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a virtual news conference Tuesday.
“Some of the reasons for visiting a UPCC for urgent care are sprains, minor cuts or burns, high fevers and minor infections. The centre will work also to connect patients without a primary care provider to a family doctor or nurse practitioner, either at the centre or in the community.”
The facility – which occupies a space that once served as a liquor store and later a food market – will eventually incorporate the work of the Martin Street Outreach Centre, which opened six years ago in the same strip mall to provide mental health and substance use services.
Dr. Kyle Stevens, who specializes in treating addictions, has been there since the start.
“At that time, we had a goal of about 250 people that we thought we might need to service, and we had four doctors who were interested and involved in that clinic,” Dr. Stevens told the news conference.
“Today’s numbers: We have over 1,200 people registered at Martin Street Outreach Clinic, we have nine physicians working and a nurse practitioner. We also have a full-time social worker there.”
The new UPCC will help many of the same clients by providing a greater range of health care with a goal of connecting them to a family physician.
The 6,000-square-foot facility will start with 14 full-time-equivalent doctors, nurse practitioners and other health professionals offering service Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but should be open seven days a week within a month, according to Dix.
The minister pointed to other health projects in Penticton, like the Ponderosa Primary Care Centre and hospital expansion, as evidence of the B.C. government’s commitment to improving people’s lives and providing wrap-around services for social housing projects.
“All of this is building to provide better care in the community,” said Dix.
The new UPCC cost $2.5 million and will include a reception space, waiting area, exam rooms, consultation rooms, multi-disciplinary assessment rooms, office spaces and a multi-purpose room.
People can self-refer for their urgent care needs, but may also be referred by community service providers, other health-care professionals and agencies.
It’s hoped the UPCC will take some strain off the Penticton Regional Hospital emergency department, where approximately 40% of visits last year were deemed low acuity, according to the Health Ministry.
There are five UPCCs currently operating within the Interior Health region in Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Kamloops and Castlegar.