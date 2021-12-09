Mirroring the trend elsewhere in B.C., Penticton is officially experiencing its deadliest year yet in the opioid crisis.
Twenty-three people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton through the first 10 months of 2021, surpassing the city’s previous annual record of 21 recorded in 2019, according to fresh data supplied Thursday by the BC Coroners Service.
The toll stood at 60 in Kelowna, not far off that city’s annual record of 73 set in 2017, and 33 in Vernon, topping its previous record of 27 set in 2020.
Those victims were among the 1,782 people across B.C. who died as a result of suspected drug overdoses between January and October, according to BCCS. That means B.C. has already surpassed the annual record of 1,765 set in 2020.
In October alone, 201 people succumbed to suspected drug overdoses, an average of 6.5 lives lost per day.
The BCCS says fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, has been linked to 84% of the province's drug toxicity deaths this year, up from just 5% in 2012.
Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, acknowledged at a virtual press conference Thursday that the government’s measures to combat the five-year-old crisis – such as harm reduction, expanded addictions services and an effort to decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs – aren’t working fast enough.
“We don’t accept the loss of life – not for a minute – and that the increased toxicity of the drugs, illicit street drugs, have outpaced the historic rate of expansion of our addictions-care system is tragic,” said Malcolmson.
“It weighs on all of us every day, and it just makes us more determined to do more and to do it quickly. Our commitment to ending the public health emergency on overdose deaths is unwavering.”
That commitment must include more beds for those who want help overcoming their addictions, according to the operations manager of the Discovery House program in Penticton.
“What we’re finding – and even with what we’re doing – there’s just not enough treatment options to get people into recovery,” said Blaine Russell.
That includes beds for people in the first days of recovery right through their first year, “so guys, when they do get out of treatment, can have a safe, sober place to live.”
Such is the aim of the province’s decision this year to provide public funding for five of 25 beds at Discovery House, “which is huge,” continued Russell, “because now for the first time we’re seeing these other agencies recognizing the problem and realizing that treatment is the best option and long-term sober living for people with addiction problems.”
Desiree Franz, one of the co-founders of the Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society, which does mobile outreach work, believes the province could also do a better job keeping the public and service groups in the loop on the opioid crisis.
For example, the BC Coroners Service only provides regular updates on overdose deaths for the 15 cities with the highest number of fatalities, while data for communities like Penticton that – thankfully – aren’t on the list has to be pried from government.
“I think the lack of data for our community can really hinder the work my organization as well as others are doing. I feel there is a large portion of our population who do not feel this is an escalating problem in our community. Many still consider it a Vancouver issue or they have that not-in-my-backyard attitude. The fact is this is happening in our backyards and this data backs up what all us front-line (workers) and first responders are saying,” said Franz in an email.
“In the 8 months of operating the overdose prevention bus I have seen a large uptick of people realizing the need for more services but it’s been six years of increasing death tolls and we still are waiting for the measures needed to properly respond despite a public health emergency being declared.
“In less than two years of the pandemic being declared, where it got front and centre attention, we were getting statistics on a weekly basis, the government threw massive amounts of money and research at it so the survival rate is over 90%. Where would we be if substance users got that same respect and attention?”