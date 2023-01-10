An eye-catching addition has been proposed for the east side of the Summerland Museum and Archives as the facility’s operator seeks to expand and modernize the 40-year-old building.
Preliminary designs for the renovation of the property at 5206 Wharton St. were presented to Summerland council at its meeting Monday.
Most notable is a planned addition of approximately 700 square feet of display space on the east side of the building facing the nearby roundabout on Prairie Valley Road.
Architect Cal Meiklejohn envisions the wall facing the roundabout to be made of glass, allowing passers-by to see inside the museum.
“I think it would be a great thing if it works, because that way as you arrive into the town through the roundabout, that’s what you’d see at night,” said Meiklejohn, whose father’s architectural firm produced the drawings for the original structure.
The other major change proposed to the exterior of the building is construction of a roof over the loading dock, which is currently exposed to the elements.
At present, “certain exhibits, certain items cannot be loaned to us because we don’t have the proper climate control in place in that loading dock,” explained museum curator Petra Holler.
Inside, the building would be reconfigured to add proper storage facilities, offices and work areas, plus open up space to improve flow throughout.
Council heard the facility’s collection numbered about 5,000 pieces when it opened in 1984, but has since grown to about 25,000 artifacts, which are stored at the museum and in two off-site locations.
“Summerland has a very rich history and it’s a lot more than just fruit, so we would love to have the opportunity to explore more compelling social issues in our displays,” said Holler.
The renovation is expected to cost in the range of $820,000, according to a rough budget prepared by Meiklejohn.
Craig Richardson, president of the Summerland Museum and Archives Society, told council his group has a bit of money in the bank and is planning to raise the rest itself.
“I must say that we’re not here asking for money, by the way. We’re here just to present the design,” he said.
Richardson, whose group began work on the project in 2021, expects to continue with the design process this year while also launching the fundraising drive.
“It would be very nice if (construction) could happen in 2024, but it’s going to depend very much on our efforts to raise funds this year,” he said.