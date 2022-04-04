Tuesday, April 5
• Penticton City Council meets in person at City Hall council chambers, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda or watch the meeting live: penticton.ca
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival resumes, Speech Arts at Penticton Alliance Church, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Okanagan College presents Penticton Campus Career Fair, 1-6 p.m. in the Centre of Excellence, 583 Duncan Ave. W.
• Brown Bag Lunch Series presented by Penticton Museum & Archives, “Residents of Allen Grove and Area” presented by Herb Allen, noon at library auditorium, by donation
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street, weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: New line dance, level 1, 9 a.m., lunch, 11:30 a.m., $9, computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Morbius,” (105 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “X”(PG, 105 minutes); “Sing 2” (G, 100 minutes), showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, April 6
• Steve Dawson performs at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, for tickets: eventbrite.ca
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Speech Arts at Penticton Alliance Church, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: chair yoga (mat required), 9 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m., ukulele practice, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Cyrano,” Wednesday and Thursday, “The Lost City,” (Friday through Sunday.)
Thursday, April 7
• BCHL hockey playoffs continue, Trail Smoke Eaters at Penticton Vees, Game 5 in best-of-seven quarter-final, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office
• Opening Night: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” with Jason Lane, Rob McCaffery, Adele McNary, Jane Pilkey, Vance Potter and Dianna Zumpano, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428, opening night includes a meet-the-cast reception following the performance with Play Winery
• Live at Time, “Yanti” and Justin Glibbery, (smooth jazz), Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, for tickets: timewines.ca
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: carpet bowling, 10:15 a.m., bingo 1 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.), table tennis, 3:30 p.m.
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets beginning at 8 a.m., to view the agenda or meeting: rdos.bc.ca
Friday, April 8
• Celtic Illusion at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., tickets start at $49.50 plus additional fees and applicable taxes, purchase online: valleyfirsttix.ca or in person at SOEC box office
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Musical Theatre at Penticton United Church, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Dirt Road Opera performs at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $20, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, with featured artist Steve Jones, $15, 7-9 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, until 2 p.m. Friday/Saturday
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” directed by Ed Schneider, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428, meet the cast reception following April 8 performance with Cannery Brewing Co.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: open 8-ball tournament, 9 a.m., intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $8 (non-members), $7 (members)
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
• 5th annual JCI Penticton ValleyDrive drive-thru food drive for Fill the Food Gap Penticton and the Purple Pantry at the Elk’s Lodge, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre parking lot, much-needed items: non-perishables, pork and beans, Chef Boyardee, canned meat, pasta sauce, canned fruit, rice, soup, juice boxes, bottled water, peanut butter, breakfast cereal, lunch items, for details: stuartknott@gmail.com
• “Slava Ukraini, an evening of music and stories to support Ukraine” featuring the “King of the Fiddle” Vic Ukrainetz, with Pam Ferens, Marilyn Stefanik, Danny Evanishen and Jean Evanishen, 7 p.m., Summerland Waterfront Resort, $20, all proceeds to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, purchase online at trellis.org/slavaukraini or in person from Bella Vita Flowers, ArtVine Creative Spaces-Bead Trails, SASS Boutique
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Musical Theatre at Penticton United Church, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Gun & Antique Show hosted by Last Stand Promotions, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Penticton Curling Club, first of two days, $7 and $5 (seniors), all federal and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: chair yoga, 9 a.m., chair dance, 10 a.m.
• The Comic Strippers present “The Improvisers,” a touring improv comedy show, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $30, for tickets: ventablestheatre.ca
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with BC Buds
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., live music to follow with Candie, 4-7 p.m.
• 5th Annual True Penticton Tourism Expo and Job Fair, noon-4 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
Sunday, April 10
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Musical Theatre at Penticton United Church, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Penticton Gun & Antique Show hosted by Last Stand Promotions, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Penticton Curling Club, second of two days, $7 and $5 (seniors), all federal and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub; hot rockin’ bingo to follow at 6:30 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Double Sharp, 5-7 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
Send point-form details on future events to: editor@pentictonherald.ca