Jordan Boultbee is a second-year Kinesiology Diploma student at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus. The former Penticton Vees player gave the low-down on wrapping up studies in the two-year diploma and what’s ahead.
Q: What’s your hometown?
A: Penticton.
Q: How did you end up at Okanagan College?
A: I first began at Okanagan College, back in 2013 the year following my graduation. I was playing junior hockey for the Penticton Vees, but wanted to keep my mind sharp, so I enrolled in a few college-level courses. I returned to Okanagan College around 2015 in the Trades program, before finally realizing my passion and enrolling in the Human Kinetics program in 2018.
Q: How did you choose your program?
A: I chose my program based on what I am interested in, I have always been active and played sports. I chose the Human Kinetics program at Okanagan College, because I had heard good things about it and it was close to home!
Q: What is your area of interest?
A: Kinesiology. My goal is to get my Human Kinetics diploma following the winter 2021 semester and transfer to UBCO to continue my studies. Following that the plan is to apply for my Master of Physical Therapy.
Q: What do you like most about the program?
A: I really enjoy the content in the majority of my classes, but something I have come to enjoy in my time in the program is the different like-minded individuals I have had the opportunity to meet – as well as the amazing job Wendy, Colin and Louise have done to create a community within the program.
Q: Favourite class experience?
A: It would have to be the performing the Wingate. It is a very difficult test that assesses both anaerobic power and capacity. I was grateful to have the opportunity to perform the test and I did pretty good, too. The test is 30 seconds long and my peak power over five seconds was 1,350 watts.
Q: Who gave you the best advice you ever received?
A: I'm very thankful for both of my parents. From a young age, they encouraged hard work and instilled me with a sense of belief. Both of those things I carry with me to this day, and have helped me get on the right path to achieving my long-term goals.
Q: What advice do you have for new OC students?
A: Find your passion and know that if you come prepared to learn, make sacrifices and work harder than you ever have before, nothing will stop you from achieving your goals.
Q: Where are you the happiest?
A: I am a personal trainer, so I spend a lot of time at the gym. Being at the gym doing my own workout is definitely my happy place. But I enjoy spending my spare time with my girlfriend, friends and family!
Q: What matters most to you right now?
A: Getting better every day. Progress plays a very important role in my life. I am always striving to be better in every aspect.
Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
A: Still working to be where I want to be. Hopefully I will be nearing the end of my education or have finished a few years prior and have my career solidified. I imagine my family life will be different as I hope to be starting a family of my own around that time. I will still have exercise and fitness goals to pursue. Sounds like it will be busy just the way I like it.
Kinesiology is an academic discipline which involves the study of physical activity and its impact on health, society, and quality of life. It includes areas of study such as exercise science, athletic training, socio-cultural analyses of sports and society, sport and exercise psychology, fitness leadership, physical education-teacher education, and pre-professional training for physical therapy, occupational therapy, medicine and other health related fields. Learn more about the program here: www.okanagan.bc.ca/kinesiology-diploma-previously-human-kinetics-diploma
