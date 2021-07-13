Crews will get to work next month on an outdoor skating rink in downtown Penticton.
The proposal is being led by the Activate Penticton Society, which has raised private donations to cover most of the costs of putting in the rink on the northern side of the gravel parking lot behind city hall.
Work on the rink’s washroom facilities is set to begin in August, followed by site preparation for the rink in September. The rink’s concrete slab is slated to be poured in October and skaters should hit the ice in mid-December.
The entire parking lot will need to be reconfigured to accommodate the project, meaning those who currently rent stalls will need to find new homes for their vehicles as of Aug. 1.
Once completed, the reconfigured parking lot will include an asphalt surface, landscaping, trees and drainage infrastructure. Additional bicycle parking will be included within the redesign.
“The new outdoor skating rink will soon become an iconic amenity in our downtown, but in order for that vision to be realized, the chosen site – a parking lot – had to be adjusted and reconfigured,” said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, in a press release.
“We thank the public for their understanding and co-operation as these changes are introduced.”
The rink will be 37 metres long and 15 m wide – approximately half the size of an NHL ice surface.
Activate Penticton has raised the $440,000 required for a bare-bones rink without boards, glass and other creature comforts, but is hoping to pull in closer to $1 million for those added touches and to help cover the cost of repaving the parking lot.
Tax dollars will, however, be used to construct the $200,000 public washroom facility with storage space for an ice resurfacer and may be required to share in the $200,000 cost of utility and infrastructure upgrades needed in the area if a federal grant application is rejected.