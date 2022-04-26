Road maintenance season is about to get underway in earnest in Summerland.
“We are working on potholes. The asphalt plants are open now and we finally have access to hot mix for pothole filling and patching,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in his report to council Monday.
“Road maintenance is happening throughout the next month, including sweeping, line and crosswalk painting, patching and filling of potholes, as well as sidewalk grinding. With the price of oil compounded by inflationary pressures, we are experiencing about a 30% increase in asphalt pricing, so we’re monitoring pricing closely.”
Statt also said repaving projects on Washington Avenue and Canyon View Road are expected to get underway soon.