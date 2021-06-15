Acting editor's note: This is the eight piece in a 10-part question-and-answer series with the 10 candidates. The entire process, including crafting the questions, was handled by freelancer Roy Wood. Responses were run through a spellchecker, but otherwise unedited. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 100 words or less. Responses that ran longer have been clipped as indicated by an ellipsis. We're presenting the responses in random order each day.
Question 8: There is little argument that a shortage of affordable housing is a problem in Penticton. What should city council do to address the issue?
Isaac Gilbert
In my platform a path is laid out to address the challenges of affordable housing in Penticton. First identify and zone City owned land to affordable housing. Then create a City Public Housing Authority to coordinated funding, development, and construction of affordable housing with senior levels of governments, local non-profit housing organizations, cooperative housing associations, and home builders. I will strongly support more cooperative housing projects because it gives the members empowerment and autonomy over their housing and protects the cooperative housing stock which leans to being affordable.
Jason Cox
The decision to purchase the Greyhound Bus Depot tied tax payer money up in land which is underutilized. The OCP calls for more development in the downtown. The city should either sell land holdings downtown to allow for more units on the market. Options exist to ensure that developments are affordable, council could work with BC Housing and not-for-profit partners to build supportive housing for working people, families or seniors. Alternatively, council could work with builders to provide density bonusses or tax incentives in exchange for below market rents thus meeting both the needs of the developer and the community.
Steve Brown
Affordable housing requires commitment by Senior levels of government. The City has at its disposal, planners, bylaws, land, regulatory processes, and a council that can commit to reducing barriers to new developments. What the City does not have are the financial resources to make affordability a reality. Affordable housing in its many forms for the many groups in need, is only achievable through subsidies or concessions provided by senior levels of government. Developers are looking for a return on their investment. The cost of the investment and construction does not reduce because the result is supposed to be affordable.
James Blake
We are in a unique situation. Bordered by mountains and lakes. If we are going to alleviate the housing shortage, options are limited. We must carefully consider targeted zoning of multi-story condominiums. We must also continue to be creative and think outside the box and work towards building things like tiny homes. We must also take strides in reaching out to our neighbors across the channel at the PIB and encourage them to build housing communities that will have more accessibility to lower income people due to the fact the land is leased; not part of the mortgage.
Amelia Boultbee
Municipalities are limited in what they can do to address this issue. It’s a national trend, and municipalities tend to not do a very effective job when they start initiating targeted home taxes, rent control, and other forms of economic control- they just don’t seem equipped for it. However, one component of cooling prices that is within the city’s control is adding to inventory. I think council could do more to encourage responsible development in the city, and with a vacancy rate hovering around 1% and prices out of control, more inventory is desperately needed.
Karen Brownlee
At the risk of appearing to be the bad guy here, it is not the job of council to find an individual their home. The city has no jurisdiction of cost of housing, this lies directly with the person selling or renting their home. There are many layers of affordable. Perhaps another solution could be found in getting a roommate for cost sharing. Renting some space from a senior who still lives in their home is another option. Possibly working around the yard or home with reduced rent in mind.
Katie O’Kell
Penticton needs more housing units and more affordable housing units. They are similar, but distinct issues. Implementing a density tax in certain areas of town would help alleviate both problems. A density tax requires developers to build housing that has a certain density. Developers failing the density requirement can either guarantee that a certain number of units will be available at less than market value, or pay a ‘density tax’ for failing to meet the density requirements. The funds from the density tax can be used to purchase strategic properties, and/or build housing units that meet the City’s needs.
James Miller
The Rise on Nanaimo - 56 quality units of below-market housing - is a textbook case in success. Operated by One Sky Housing Society, a not-for-profit, it allows young working people - and even some families - who are low-to-moderate wage earners the opportunity to live in a decent building in the downtown that's also pet friendly. The City leases the land for $1. If suitable land is available, I'd welcome "The Rise 2" in our community.
Keith MacIntyre
City Council should reduce regulations, reduce bottlenecks and encourage faster building in Penticton. They should get out of the way of the talented business owners we have in the area and let them build what is needed for Penticton without interference. The fees and delays caused by regulations on builders drives the costs up and causes building to take considerably longer than is necessary. The building inspection department needs to be cleaned up and focus on efficiency, not trying to hold builders hostage.
Kate Hansen
City Council needs to look “outside” to find tested, effective and innovative “affordable” housing solutions, such as Portland’s “Residential Infill Proposal”. At its core, this re-zoning initiative allows for increased densification in urban areas. In these areas, it limits the size of new built single-family homes to 2500 square feet – encouraging multiple units on most lots. This measure offers a pathway to affordability, at no direct cost to the taxpayer. Additionally, the City needs to entice developers and builders by providing economic incentives, and reducing administrative costs and time delays.