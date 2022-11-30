A timber-framed pavilion is being eyed as the crown jewel that will eventually finish off Oliver’s new Station Street Plaza.
Council this week signed off on a grant request to the B.C. government seeking up to $1 million for the project.
Randy Houle, the town’s director of development services, said tentative plans for the pavilion are being drawn up based on a similar project in Pemberton.
Pemberton’s open-air pavilion, which opened in 2017, is regularly used for community events like dances and farmers’ markets.
Houle envisions similar usage for an Oliver pavilion, which he suggested would be approximately six metres wide and 30 metres long, and installed parallel to Station Street. However, detailed designs won’t come until funding for the project has been lined up.
While council unanimously supported the grant application, at least one member was concerned about adopting a piecemeal approach to the larger Station Street project.
“I’m not against the concept. I’m just concerned we’re slowly eating away at Station Street,” said Coun. David Mattes.
“We’re continually doing things down there and I believe council has a bigger vision for that area and it’s important to keep that in mind when we’re doing things.”
The other planned showpiece for the project is the outdoor plaza itself with seating and connections to local trails and paths. The town was unsuccessful in a separate $1-million grant application to fund that work.