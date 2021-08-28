Three more people in the Interior Health region have died from COVID-19, the government announced Friday.
Their ages were not given in the daily update on the pandemic. But 11 of the 14 care homes where there are active COVID-19 outbreaks are in the Interior Health region. A total of 1,807 British Columbians have died of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Ten percent of the deaths have been in Interior Health.
Between Thursday and Friday, 867 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province. It was the highest one-day total in four months despite the widespread availability of vaccine.
Of the new cases, 350 were in Interior Health, 228 were in Fraser Health, and 165 were in Vancouver Coastal Health.
In the past two weeks, 71% of the new cases have been in people who have not gotten vaccinated. And 86% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations have been for unvaccinated people.
The provincial vaccination rate is 83.9%, but it is significantly lower in most areas of Interior Health.