Details are still scarce, but COVID-19 vaccines should be available in some Okanagan pharmacies later this week, while a new online booking system for public clinics was expected to go live across B.C. this morning.
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in a statement Saturday the province is working with the BC Pharmacy Association to offer the AstraZeneca in 11 communities outside the Lower Mainland, including Kelowna and Vernon.
Penticton wasn’t mentioned, but the Ministry of Health suggested Monday the list isn’t inclusive.
“The list of communities from the (Dix) statement are an example of what the expansion will look like,” the spokesperson said in an email.
“We’re working quickly to finalize the details on our expansion outside of the Lower Mainland and will have more to share on the exact locations in the coming days.”
Several pharmacists in Penticton contacted by The Herald on Monday said they too were still awaiting still answers from the ministry regarding the Peach City’s snub.
The BC Pharmacy Association didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday, but noted in a March press release it has 4,000 members across the province who administered approximately one million flu shots last year.
Last week, nearly 500 pharmacies on the Lower Mainland, where B.C.’s COVID-19 case counts are highest, began offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is only approved for use in people between the ages of 55 and 65.
Appointments must be booked directly with pharmacies, and a list of participating locations is available at www.bcpharmacy.ca.
Meanwhile, a new online system through which all eligible B.C. adults can book vaccination appointments at public clinics was slated to go live this morning at www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.
Registration will open in phases in reverse order of age and risk. The first group up will be those 71 and older, Indigenous people 18 and older, and those deemed clinically extremely vulnerable.
"With more vaccine supply, we are taking an important step into Phase 3 of our immunization plan, and I encourage anyone who has questions to go to the BC Centre for Disease Control website to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines we have here in B.C.," Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a press release Monday.
"Every vaccine delivered makes all of us safer – let's keep our momentum going and get everyone who wants one their first dose by Canada Day."
The provincial health officer’s statement noted that already “nearly 770,000 eligible British Columbians – or one in six – have received their first dose of vaccine, and more than 87,000 have received their second dose. If B.C.'s vaccine supply is delivered as scheduled, everyone in B.C. who is eligible for the vaccine will receive their first dose by the end of June.”
But the effort pales in comparison to what’s happening now south of the border.
As of Monday, 2.1 million people in Washington State – about a third of the population there – had received their first shot, while another 1.3 million had been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s Department of Health.