Remembering LeAnne

Vickie Kampe, niece of the late David Kampe, presents the David Kampe Legacy Award to LeAnne Jakubeit's daughter Ronni Carlson and husband Andrew Jakubeit.

The late LeAnne Jakubeit was recognized Saturday night with the David Kampe Memorial Award, presented at the 34th annual Business Excellence Awards.

The accolade recognized the long-time downtown businesswoman who was the owner/operator of The Grooveyard.

She was also a champion for animal causes, the arts, the downtrodden and gave many young people their first job. She was also a former director with the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

The crowd of 200-plus greeted the announcement with a standing ovation on the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre floor.