The late LeAnne Jakubeit was recognized Saturday night with the David Kampe Memorial Award, presented at the 34th annual Business Excellence Awards.
The accolade recognized the long-time downtown businesswoman who was the owner/operator of The Grooveyard.
She was also a champion for animal causes, the arts, the downtrodden and gave many young people their first job. She was also a former director with the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
The crowd of 200-plus greeted the announcement with a standing ovation on the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre floor.