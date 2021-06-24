With a historic heat wave in the forecast for B.C., Penticton’s fire chief is standing up a specialized wildfire unit to help manage the threat, which reared its head Thursday on the West Bench.
Crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to a fast-moving grass fire off West Bench Road in the area of Selby Park. Their efforts prevented flames from moving uphill towards more homes and limited the burned area to approximately 0.2 hectares.
“We’re not sure how it started, because there was really no (identifiable) point of ignition, but it did grow quite rapidly with the conditions we’re in now,” said fire Chief Larry Watkinson, who will be working with the BC Wildfire Service to try to figure out what happened.
And given the “explosive, extreme fire situation” that goes along with forecast daytime high temperatures in the range of 40C next week, Watkinson said, he has arranged staffing for a specialized wildland firefighting unit that can swing into action in a hurry.