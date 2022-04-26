Summerland finished 2021 with an $11.1-million operating surplus, according to audited financial statements presented to council Monday.
Of note, according to district finance manager David Svetlichny, are the local government’s net assts doubling to $17.4 million last year and its reserves rising $7.8 million to $37.1 million.
“This increase in reserve funds is attributed to two factors: the first relates to the $11.1 million operational surplus, as these funds had been budgeted to be spent on capital projects. The second factor relates to overall capital dollars spent, and specifically the use of reserve funds to pay for those acquisitions,” said Svetlichny.
The district had budgeted $21.1 million capital spending last year – about half of it to come from reserves – but spent just $6.3 million due mainly to project delays.
Taxpayers contributed $12.2 million to district coffers last year, representing about a quarter of all revenue.
The financial statements also note the district shelled out $260,000 last year for retroactive pay going as far back as 2017 for RCMP officers who got a significant raise in their first-ever collective agreement.