Sprinkler

With watering restrictions now in effect, be careful where – and when – you spray it.

 Special to The Herald

New outdoor watering rules are in effect in Oliver.

The municipality announced Thursday it has implemented Stage 2 restrictions for all in-town and rural customers, including those in the outlying areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Odd-numbered properties may water only on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered properties may only water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Residents are encouraged to adjust their underground irrigation systems to water lawns, trees and shrubs between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on their designated days. Additional hand watering is permitted

Agricultural customers are being asked to reduce their water use by 20% by monitoring for leaks and avoiding irrigation during the hottest part of the day.

“By being water-wise now and making small adjustments we can help safeguard that we will have enough water for our summer water needs,” the town said in a press release.

Penticton implemented similar two-day-a-week watering restrictions earlier this month.