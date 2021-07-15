New outdoor watering rules are in effect in Oliver.
The municipality announced Thursday it has implemented Stage 2 restrictions for all in-town and rural customers, including those in the outlying areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Odd-numbered properties may water only on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered properties may only water on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Residents are encouraged to adjust their underground irrigation systems to water lawns, trees and shrubs between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on their designated days. Additional hand watering is permitted
Agricultural customers are being asked to reduce their water use by 20% by monitoring for leaks and avoiding irrigation during the hottest part of the day.
“By being water-wise now and making small adjustments we can help safeguard that we will have enough water for our summer water needs,” the town said in a press release.
Penticton implemented similar two-day-a-week watering restrictions earlier this month.