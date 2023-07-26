A key intersection in the city’s south end will be closed until further notice as construction crews dig into a major project there.
Traffic is now being diverted around the intersection of Galt Avenue and South Main Street as work gets underway in earnest on a new roundabout there that will also be connected to Pineview Road.
Since starting work earlier this summer, crews have been reopening that stretch of South Main Street nightly, but that’s over for now.
Motorist can still get across South Main Street at Kinney and Green avenues.
The roundabout is going in about 300 metres south of the Point Intersection at Kinney Road and South Main Street, which will be closed once the larger project is complete.