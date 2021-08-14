From the cockpit of his Eclipse helicopter, aerial firefighter Derek Robinson watched as a high wall of flame moved towards people scrambling on the ground below him.
Late last week, the Penticton pilot was on the job battling the White Rock Lake wildfire near Vernon when, pushed by strong winds, flames jumped Highway 97 near the small community of Monte Lake.
Making the situation even more dangerous, according to the BC Wildfire Service, was that many of the residents ignored the evacuation order to stay and try to protect their homes and livestock, putting first responders at “tremendous risk.”
“When you’ve got a flame that’s 200 to 300 feet high there’s not a chance (of saving structures). It’s very difficult seeing that from the air, you can see (emergency personnel) risking their lives too much for other folks who have really not made great decisions to stay,” said Robinson.
“I admire their tenacity trying to save their houses but at the end of the day nobody wants to see anybody perish and it just puts these amazing individuals at risk and that’s the hard part, that’s mentally challenging.
“You’re trying to save their lives and get them the f**k out of their houses and they don’t listen. It just brings back memories of some other places where I’ve been where people didn’t make it.”
Although the White Rock Lake fire did eventually destroy some homes and businesses, there have been no reports of any lives lost.
A multi-year veteran of fighting fires, Robinson described this year as the worst he’s seen. Eclipse’s pilots have been flying almost non-stop fighting multiple fires since June.
“The teams are so short of resources and you can see the mental strain on everyone as to where do you go? What do you prioritize?” he said. “The highest accolades must go to (firefighters). They’re just working their tails off with no real end in sight.”
There are additional challenges for those fighting fires from the air, including the intense heat and reduced visibility due to smoke, especially where multiple aircraft are involved.
“The problem is that if any of the pilots get disoriented or just don’t know where they’re at it becomes a challenge,” said Robinson. “As long as you know exactly where everybody is and everybody is good about identifying their activity and communication, that’s the key.