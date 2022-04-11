Three Days Grace share their new music video for “Lifetime” off their forthcoming seventh studio album, EXPLOSIONS (May 6th via RCA Records). The music video was filmed in the town of Mayfield, KY, which was devastated on December 10th, 2021 when an EF4 tornado tore through Western Kentucky. This hit home for the band, as guitarist Barry Stock lives in the area, and band taped the music video for the song in the town to raise awareness and funds to help them rebuild. Watch the music video, directed by Jon Vulpine who also directed the band’s recent “So Called Life” video, here.
The band shared, “Lifetime is about loss. It also speaks to the human condition to push forward and put one foot in front of the other even when you wake up and your world is turned upside down. Barry lives 2 hours to the north of Mayfield and when the tornado struck he not only knew people directly affected but days later found photos and debris in his own backyard; hitting, in more ways than one, close to home. The Mayfield community has shown hope and resilience in the face of unimaginable devastation. When we discussed how we wanted to visually portray this song the story of Mayfield immediately came up. We travelled down to Kentucky from Toronto in March. To see it all with our own eyes and to meet some of the families while overwhelming at times it was also a reminder to us and hopefully to all of you that while there is suffering there is also hope, resilience and strength around every corner all over the world.”
Today the band announced their headlining tour of the US and Canada. The multi-platinum selling Canadian band will perform in cities including Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Vancouver, Edmonton, and one stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tickets for Penticton’s date will go on sale this Thursday, April 14, at 10:00AM PST and can be purchased online at valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC in Penticton.
The band recently confirmed that their EXPLOSIONS is available for pre-order on all formats here. The band’s new song “So Called Life” is their first new original music since their Juno Award-nominated Outsider (RCA Records). The song’s music video was directed by Jon Vulpine. Listen to “So Called Life” here and watch the music video here.
Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide In 2015, Human marked the group’s second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200. It spawned two #1 singles “Painkiller” and “I Am Machine,” signaling their 13th overall and 5thconsecutive number ones on the U.S. Active Rock Radio chart. Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify—remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world. In 2012, Transit of Venus soared to the Top 5 of the Top 200 and garnered a nod for “Best Rock Album of the Year” at the Juno Awards. The seminal One-X [2006] notched an RIAA triple-platinum certification as Three Days Grace [2003] was minted platinum and Life Starts Now went gold. To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes “Chalk Outline,” “The High Road,” “Misery Loves My Company,” “World So Cold,” “Good Life,” “Break,” “Never Too Late,” “Animal I Have Become,” “Pain,” “Just Like You,” and “Home.”
Three Days Grace 2022 Tour Dates (Canada Only)
11/8 – Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre*
11/10 – Penticton, BC at South Okanagan Events Centre*
11/11 – Calgary, AB at Grey Eagle Event Centre*
11/12 – Edmonton, AB at Edmonton Convention Centre*
11/14 – Grande Prairie, AB at The Bowes*
11/15 – Saskatoon, SK at Sasktel Centre*
11/17 – Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings Theatre*
11/20 – Laval, QC at Place Bell*
11/23 – London, ON at Start.ca Performance Stage at Budweiser Gardens*
* w/ special guests The Warning & The Standstills