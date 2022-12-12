In just one year, the estimated cost of building a new aquatic centre in Summerland has risen nearly 30% to $49 million, council heard Monday.
The latest estimate was produced this fall by LTA Consultants Ltd., a quantity surveying firm that had pegged the project at $38.3 million as recently as November 2021.
“The significant cost increase from the November 2021 project cost to this updated project cost is partly reflected in the escalated pricing for glass and glazing (windows), aluminum (supply chain issues), overall building envelope cost increases, and formwork for concrete ($10/foot to $15/foot for simple foundation work). The estimated construction costs are up approximately 28%” wrote Lori Mullen, Summerland director of community services, in her report to council.
The new estimate contains a 14% buffer for inflation and 15% contingency amount, but no taxes, fees or other such costs.
“The LTA consultants have indicated that while there has been a significant increase in construction costs in the past year, there are no indications that construction costs will go down if we delay the project. It is too early to say yet what affect a recession will have on the economy,” noted Mullin.
“Additionally, it is now clear that inflation is not ‘transitory’ and will likely be present in the economy through 2023 and 2024.
Council also received a handful of other reports related to the project, such as a geotechnical assessment, feasibility of utility tie-ins and options for green building standards.
“No decisions were made, but (the project) is still a priority and we’re still pursuing it,” said Mayor Doug Holmes in a telephone interview following the meeting.
Holmes said council acknowledges “it’s a lot of money” and is considering ways to make the cost more manageable.
“We had a lot of discussion about possibilities of getting grant funding from higher levels of government and whether we ought to wait until we know we have some of that grant funding before proceeding to a referendum. There was discussion about reducing the size of the pool to reduce the cost. All those sorts of things were discussed and are on the table, I guess.”
The referendum, which is tentatively slated for next year, would seek public assent to borrow money for capital costs.
Holmes said vote won’t be scheduled, however, until all of council and the public’s questions about the project have been answered.
A more fulsome report responding to some of the questions that arose Monday is due in front of council in January.
Assuming no grant money arrived and the district had to borrow the full $49 million over 30 years, the owner of a home assessed at an average value of $790,000 would pay about $560 annually, while a blanket parcel tax applied to all properties would cost about $556 annually, according to figures in the staff report.
Construction would start late in 2024 and take about two years to complete.
Council previously selected the Summerland Arena site on Jubilee Road for the project, which would feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet.
The existing aquatic centre is about half that size and doesn’t feature a leisure pool. The building is 46 years old and nearing the end of its service life.