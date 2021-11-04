Earlier this week, The Herald published an article that featured local reaction to the B.C. government’s proposal to decriminalize possession of up to 4.5 grams of hard drugs.
The move, which requires approval from Health Canada, is aimed at de-stigmatizing drug use in an effort to help more people get care in the midst of an opioid health crisis that has claimed 7,700 lives over five years in B.C.
Among the groups to which The Herald reached out for comment was Penticton’s own Pathways Addictions Resource centre. The response wasn’t received by press deadline due to technical issues, but we still feel it’s important to present Pathways’ response on this important subject.
Below is the complete statement from Pathways executive director Daryl Meyers, who believes the B.C. government’s proposal doesn’t go far enough.
“Decriminalization is one step in the continuum of care that is necessary, but we need more, we have a toxic drug supply out there.
“We cannot decriminalize drugs without a safe supply. We need people on board who can prescribe a safe supply. We cannot house and feed people when they have to spend their day in illegal activity to refrain from getting sick. We need to build a continuum of community connections where people can walk in and ask for help and receive a treatment option that will work for them. We cannot think that giving out naloxone kits and opening overdose prevention sites will get us out of this, they are just one pillar.
“But for all of this to happen we need everyone to come forward and be the voice for the person who cannot be that voice. We need to educate everyone in the community that there is a vast invisible majority of people out there who are ashamed to come forward. We need to smash the stigma of drug use and open our hearts and arms and embrace those who struggle. We need to reframe public perception of addiction and the unlimited potential of recovery.”