A workshop focused on emergency preparedness for older adults will be offered this coming Sunday, June 8, as part of Seniors Week 2022 in Penticton.
Team members from Aging Well Penticton, Penticton Emergency Support Services, the Penticton Fire Department emergency program and FireSmart will deliver the session, which begins at 2 p.m. in Room 4 at the Penticton Community Centre.
Some of the topics that will be covered during the workshop include:
• Creating a personal/household emergency plan
• Appropriate insurance coverage for disasters/emergencies
• Emergency Support Services available before, during and after an emergency
• Using FireSmart to reduce the impacts of wildfire on your home
Participants will also have a chance to create a grab-and-go bag, which will include some supplies provided by the city (valued at more than $60) that older adults may need in the first 72 hours after an emergency.
There’s no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. To do son, visit www.penticton.ca/agefriendly, email SocialDevelopment@penticton.ca, or call 250-490-2400.
As older adults may access information in different ways, the city is asking residents to share information about this workshop with family, friends and neighbours that may not have access to traditional media channels.