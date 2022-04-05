Construction values are soaring so far this year in Penticton, according to a fresh month-end data release from the municipality.
Through the first three months of 2022, staff at city hall issued 188 permits for work valued at $71.6 million, compared to 277 permits worth $50.7 million in the same portion of 2021.
To date this year, multi-family buildings featuring a total of 142 units have contributed $49.4 million to construction values, followed by 20 new single-family homes worth a combined $13.6 million.
If the pace keeps up, Penticton will shatter its annual record of $197.9 million reached in both 2016 and 2017.