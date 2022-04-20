Spamalot

Mark Brett took this photo in Summerland and it was published on Page 1 of The Penticton Herald's print edition on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

 Mark Brett

Summerland Secondary School students, from left, Colton MacPhee (top) Faith Madden Cooper, Elaina Wiens and Ava Schrader rehearse a scene from Spamalot, the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by Monty Python. The musical opens tonight at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland and will run nightly through April 23 with a second run the week of April 27-30. Tickets are available from the high school.