A crisis negotiator successfully defused an armed stand-off early Tuesday in Oliver.
Mounties say the incident began Monday around 9 p.m. when officers were called to a report of a domestic assault inside an apartment on the 5800 block of Main Street.
“Although the victim was able to safely depart the residence, a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside, had access to firearms and threatened to harm himself or anyone that came to the door,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in a press release.
“The Southeast District RCMP Critical Incident Response Team accompanied by a crisis negotiator attended to assist. Through the utilization of distraction devices and the negotiator, at 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday), the man exited the residence and was safely taken into custody.”
Bayda said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect faces assault and firearm charges.