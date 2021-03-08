Sunday, March 7, during the rain, hail and sunshine, members of the Save Sickle Point Committee held a Green Ribbon Pick Up drive-through event at Kaleden Pioneer Park. The community and those who had already made pledges to the Save Sickle Point campaign were invited to come and pick up their green ribbon to hang on their gate, fence, or front door to show their support.
The committee wants to purchase the land to protect these rare wetlands from development and in doing so keep the KVR trail from becoming a driveway to the property. Since there is no other way to get to the Sickle Point property by land the province has given a permit for access. This would mean that vehicles would be allowed on this non-motorized portion of the trail. The property is for sale and in foreclosure.
“I was inspired by the passion and commitment people have towards conserving Sickle Point.” said Shira Newell-Wallace, Event Coordinator for the Committee. “It was a non-stop afternoon of enthusiasm for the project. We were delighted that there were several new donations from $20 to $5,000 towards the purchase!”
More than 100 people passed through the information stations during the 2 hours designated for ribbon pick up. Everyone signed the petition asking the provincial government for help. The majority were from Kaleden, but others drove from Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Naramata, and Summerland.
“An outstanding turnout.” exclaimed Tom Siddon. “Response is growing, from signing the petition, making donations, new pledges and support for what we are trying to do.” he said.
MP Richard Cannings stopped by to pick up his green ribbon and show support for conservation. “I’m impressed by how busy it was while I was there.” said Cannings.
“We have launched a Wayblaze crowdfunding campaign this week” said Evelyn Kansey, Fundraising Coordinator for the Committee. “Wayblaze is the same group that successfully raised $1 million to purchase the Centre Beach property in Naramata. We need to raise $1.5 million by June 1st, this year for Sickle Point.” she added.
To learn more about Sickle Point and make a pledge to secure the land for conservation, the link to the crowdfunding site is www.wayblaze.com/sicklepoint
“Despite Covid 19 restrictions and the inclement weather everyone had a good time at this super successful first event.” said Doreen Olson “Other events are being planned. We really hope that word of mouth will help spread the message about pledging to Save Sickle Point.”