A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night in downtown Penticton.
He was struck around 7:40 p.m. in the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Avenue West and pronounced dead later at hospital. The driver who hit him did not stop.
“The Penticton RCMP have many resources assisting with this investigation, and are asking for any witnesses, along with any dash camera and surveillance video of this incident someone may have, to contact them,” detachment spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.
The intersection in questions is near the Penticton Herald office and Cherry Park Retirement Residence.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file No. 2021-2374.