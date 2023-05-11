Just in time for gardening season, free compost will be available again soon at the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
Pickups are available this Friday, May 12, then again next Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A loader and ramp are available to help fill larger trucks.
The product is periodically made available at no cost by the City of Penticton to deal with an overabundance of the material, which is made of composted wastewater solids and woodchips. It’s safe, environmentally friendly and suitable as a soil amendment in many applications, including landscaping, lawns and gardens.