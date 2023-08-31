Trash from the Central Okanagan has been getting a warm welcome in neighbouring communities.
Kelowna’s main Glenmore Landfill was partially burned by wildfire on Aug. 18 and has yet to fully reopen.
In the meantime, waste from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland that would normally go to Glenmore Landfill has been going to dumps in Vernon, Penticton and Summerland, according to Joe Mitchell, director of operations and infrastructure for the District of Summerland.
Summerland’s bylaws, however, require its landfill to bill twice the usual rate for waste from outside the region. That rule was relaxed this week by a unanimous vote of council upon request from the Central Okanagan, trash haulers from which will now pay the regular rate.
“I think this is a really good move,” said Coun. Erin Trainer, “and I think if we were in the situation West Kelowna and Kelowna are in, they would do the same for us.”
It’s unclear how much trash has already left the Central Okanagan and for how much longer it will be going north and south, according to Mitchell.
“The (Glenmore) landfill has partially reopened, they are accepting a lot of the commercial waste up there, but there will still be material coming through Summerland for the next little while,” he said.
Glenmore landfill was evacuated when embers from the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna crossed Okanagan Lake and ignited new fires within the City of Kelowna.
“Portions of the landfill burned, but its critical infrastructure has been mostly unaffected,” said the City of Kelowna in a press release in advance of the partial reopening Aug. 28.
“All landfill buildings are operational and the landfill gas management system was the only infrastructure that saw considerable damage.”