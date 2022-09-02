Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
• Broadway Belles at Osoyoos Music in the Park, featuring Anne Ramey, Beth Scott, Lisa Baxter-Burke, Sarah Senecal, and Troe Weston under the direction of Su Wolfe, Gyro Bandshell in Osoyoos, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free event featuring great showtunes
• Joe Nolan at Phantom Creek Estate Winery, 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, 3-6 p.m.
• Open Mic Night at Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street, Oliver, 7-9 p.m.
• Music Trivia at Trading Post Eatery at Oliver District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 7-9 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main St., Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke contest at Princeton Legion, every Friday night, 7 p.m., winner of each week will advance to the finals on Oct. 21, for more information call Damon Bremner at 250-488-1795
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Gene Sequences by Christina Baird at the Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, Penticton, Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closes 4 p.m. on Saturday)
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” (G, 115 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 157 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” (F, 87 minutes); “Beast,” (14-A, 93 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes); “After Every Happy,” (14A, 95 minutes); “The Invitation,” (14A, 105 minutes); “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” (PG, 108 minutes) for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Nope’ (PG, 130 minutes), for a list of showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Sept. 3
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., free bicycle valet service courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Penticton Vees of BCHL junior hockey league, Peaches Cup intersquad game, 5:30 p.m., SOEC, free to all spectators, also: Vees vs Survivorship in a dragonboat challenge, 10 a.m. on Skaha Lake
• Remembering those lost to addictions in our community, a ceremony at Penticton’s Gyro Park, 7-8:30 p.m.
• Naramata Playschool Society presents fundraising festival at Manitou Park, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., craft tables, inflatables for kids, paddle boards, karaoke with Yanti, hotdogs, beverage garden for the adults
• Shred Kelly at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Ari Neufeld at Hester Creek Estate Winery, Music on the Patio, 877 Road 8, Oliver, 1-4 p.m.
• It’s Getting Hot in Here: Climate Change Impacts on the Ecology of the South Okanagan, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 14580 146th Ave., Osoyoos, 11 a.m.
• John Welsh & Los Valiente, Spirit Beach Cantina, 8000 45th Street, Osoyoos, 8 p.m., $20
• Osoyoos Farmer’s Market, Town Hall Square on Main Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., ham and scalloped potatoes, 5:30 p.m., live music with Gypsy, 6:30 p.m.
• Paul Gibbons at The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Final week: Fresh BC Talent presents young performers, Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit: freshbctalentquest.ca
• The Hip Replacements at tribute to the music of the Tragically Hip, Slackwater Brewing Co., (sold out!)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Live music with Poppa Dawg at Summerland Estate Winery B&B for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
Sunday, Sept. 4
• Summerland Sunday Market by Rotary, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• From Vancouver: Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m., third and final night, no cover
• Eagles Lodge, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Live must with Craig Meester performing your favourite covers at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street, near the Wholesale Club
• John Welsh & Los Valiente, Spirit Beach Cantina, Osoyoos, 8 p.m., $20
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Dale Basnett at Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
Monday, Sept. 5
• Labour Day (stat holiday)
• Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz at Covert Family Farm Estates, 300 Cover Place, Oliver, 6-11 p.m., $25
Send your events five day sin advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca
--
5 PICKS
1. Peaches Cup featuring Penticton Vees prospects, Saturday, 5:30 p.m., SOEC
2. Broadway Belles, Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Gyro Park Bandshell in Osoyoos
3. Naramata Playschool fundraising festival, Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Manitou Park
4. Paul Gibbons on The Barking Parrot Patio, Friday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
5. Rotary Club of Penticton meat draw for Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, Sunday, 1:30 p.m., The Barley Mill