Pen-Hi's traditional grad parade went from the high school to the Penticton Lakeside Resort Monday, June 27, 2022.
Lots of cool cars, well-dressed graduates and even a few dogs.
Spectators lined Main Street to wish our grads well.
Pen-Hi's traditional grad parade went from the high school to the Penticton Lakeside Resort Monday, June 27, 2022.
Lots of cool cars, well-dressed graduates and even a few dogs.
Spectators lined Main Street to wish our grads well.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.