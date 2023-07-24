Tony Madeira has been promoted to chief of the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department.
Madeira, a long-time volunteer, spent the past six years as deputy to Denis Gaudry, who retired May 31 after six years at the helm.
“Kaleden has been my home for more than 25 years and I plan to be around for a long time to help and serve this beautiful village I call home,” said Madeira in a press release.
Subrina Monteith, who represents the community as Area I director on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said Madeira has already had a big impact on the department.
“Throughout his 20-year volunteer career at KVFD, Fire Chief Madeira has played a vital role in organizing and implementing training programs, including over-the-bank rope rescue and auto extrication. Both of these training programs have had significant impacts on saving lives,” said Monteith in the press release.
“Fire Chief Madeira brings a wealth of knowledge to the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department and the community is fortunate to have him in this important leadership role.”