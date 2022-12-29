Local businessman Tejindar “Ted” Randhawa was the victim of a fatal stabbing Dec. 17 in downtown Penticton, multiple sources have told The Herald
Randhawa, 61, died of his injuries four days later at Penticton Regional Hospital.
The RCMP has said nothing about the case outside of a pair of press releases, the last of which was issued Dec. 22.
The first release, dated Dec. 18, suggested the attack was targeted and that Randhawa was known to police, but offered no explanation for those claims.
Randhawa’s name does not appear in an online database of provincial court criminal files and Mounties did not respond to a fresh request for comment Wednesday.
Randhawa left behind a wife, Bira, and three adult children: Esha, Zarina and Ajay.
The stabbing occurred while Randhawa was sitting in his vehicle on the 300 block of Martin Street near the Three Gables Liquor Store, which is operated by his brother, Malvinder.
When reached by a Herald reporter on Wednesday, the family requested questions be sent by email but did not respond by press deadline.
Randhawa worked for a time as a customer service representative for the B.C. government and later turned his attention to local business opportunities, according to online listings and news articles.
Among the ventures he most recently had a hand in were Betza Bottling, a mobile bottling business catering to the wine industry, and a pair of Green Light Cannabis shops in Penticton and Okanagan Falls.
In the September 2020 edition of Skaha Matters magazine, an article penned by Esha regarding the opening of Green Light Cannabis explained that her parents had lived in Penticton for 50 years and “come out of retirement” to get the shops going.
“Bira works tirelessly to ensure that business operations run smoothly and efficiently, while Ted renovated and constructed the entire shop,” the article states.
However, civil court records show Bira commenced divorce proceedings in January 2022, and a certificate of pending litigation was later placed on their home on Woodstock Road.
Randhawa, who lived with the affects of a brain injury suffered in a motorcycle accident, is remembered as handy and kind-hearted by long-time friend Jeanette Beaven.
“He could fix any problem. He was so smart,” said Beaven, owner of Dragon’s Den Art Supplies, Cards and Gifts.
Beaven said Randhawa stopped by for tea and a “lovely visit” at the shop just a few days before the stabbing and there was no indication he had any concern for his life.
Beaven said she met Randhawa when he was just 16 years old and courting Bira, who worked for Beaven’s family at the time. Beavan and Randhawa remained so close over the years that they referred to each other as brother and sister.
“I was proud that he called me sister,” said Beavan. “He will be missed so much.”