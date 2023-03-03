A WestJet flight from Kamloops to Calgary on Thursday turned into a white-knuckler for the passengers when the plane reportedly blew an engine, forcing it to divert to Kelowna.
CBC News is reporting a DeHavilland Dash8-400 made an emergency landing after being diverted to Kelowna International Airport around 4:45 p.m.
In a statement sent to CBC, WestJet confirmed its scheduled flight 3252 was diverted to Kelowna with 75 passengers onboard “due to a mechanical issue.”
The Kelowna airport’s senior manager of airport operations Phillip Elchitz told the CBC that an “engine out” incident happened shortly after take-off from Kamloops.
Elchitz said the airport activated its emergency response procedures after they were notified of the “mechanical issue” around 3:40 p.m.
Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera told the CBC that officers from the detachment as well as units from the Kelowna Fire Department responded in support of the airport emergency crews.
There were no reports of injuries amongst the passengers or crew and the airport resumed normal operations shortly after the plane landed.