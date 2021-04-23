A leaky watermain wasn’t what triggered a landslide that destroyed part of a home on Creekside Road last summer, the City of Penticton claims in its reply to a lawsuit that alleges otherwise.
Although the slide was first detected Aug. 6, 2020, much of the damage was done three days later when the steep hillside finally let go behind the home at 718 Creekside Rd.
Material inundated the home’s garage and nearly tore off a deck. No one was injured, but the home was placed under an evacuation order and its tenants relocated.
The home above at 645 Heather Rd. was temporarily evacuated because the slide undermined part of a retaining wall below its backyard pool.
The possibility of a leaky watermain causing the slide was suggested in a Feb. 4 lawsuit against the City of Penticton filed by the owners of 734 Creekside Rd., Daniel Kay Lo and Sean Albert Wright, who are seeking an unspecified amount for “dimunition of property values” resulting from the incident.
But in its reply filed March 24, the city claims the 47-year-old watermain underneath Heather Road was properly installed and monitored according to internal policies.
“At no time prior to Aug. 6, 2020, was: a complaint made of a suspected water leak in the domestic water utility in the area of the watermain; or the domestic water utility in the area of the watermain otherwise suspected by the city of leaking,” the reply states.
“The slope failure was not caused or contributed to by any leak from the watermain,” it adds later.
The city’s response goes on to claim the owners of 718 Creekside Rd. have “not sustained any loss of value in consequence of the slope failure,” and rejects any allegations of negligence on the part of the local government.
So if it wasn’t a leaky watermain that caused the landslide, what was it? And is there a risk it could happen elsewhere? The city can’t – or won’t – say.
“We were unable to collect the necessary information to meet your deadline,” city spokesman Philip Cooper said in an email Thursday about eight hours after The Herald requested comment on the matter.
Cooper noted the city “should be able to comment” in the near future.