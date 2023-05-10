David Eby

Despite rising concerns about public safety, the BC NDP still has a solid lead over the BC United Party, according to fresh poll results this week.

Research Co. found 46% of decided voters across the province would support an NDP candidate in their riding, compared to 33% for the BCUP, 16% for the BC Green Party and 4% for the Conservative Party of BC.

But just the opposite emerged in the Southern Interior, where 43% of voters would support the BCUP and 32% would support the NDP.

Premier David Eby’s provincial approval rating of 59% was just 50% in the Southern Interior. BCUP Leader Kevin Falcon’s provincial approval rating was 38%, but 39% in the Southern Interior.

The survey determined housing is the top issue on British Columbians’ minds, followed by health care and public safety.

The online survey was conducted May 1-3 and received responses from 800 adults in B.C. Results are considered accurate within 3.5%, 19 times out of 20.

