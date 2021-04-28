The long-time director of Penticton’s Emergency Support Services program is hanging up her vest.
Alida Erickson, who has held the position since October 2009, is retiring May 1.
“We thank Alida for her dedication to our community,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release Wednesday.
“She has been called away from birthday parties and important family events in order to support our community. We thank her for her service and the positive example she has set by ensuring Penticton is a safe community.”
The ESS program, which boasts about 40 volunteers, looks after immediate needs such as food, shelter and clothing for victims of disasters like fires and floods.
Erickson assisted in more than 100 such emergencies during her time at the helm, including overseeing evacuee planning when 4,000 properties were under alert during the Christie Mountain wildfire in August 2020.