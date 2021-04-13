An umbrella group for B.C.’s municipal governments has been asked to lend a hand in Penticton’s fight to shut down a homeless shelter.
The old Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. was supposed to close March 31, but is still running because the B.C. government is using its power of paramountcy to override decisions of Penticton city council.
Now the mayor has written to Brian Frenkel, president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, to ask for the group’s assistance getting the provincial government to reconsider.
“My letter to Mr. Frenkel made it very clear that the issue at hand is a matter of land use and co-operative planning between two levels of government,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release Tuesday.
Housing Minister David Eby “would have British Columbians believe that the City of Penticton is not doing its part to support the housing crisis. This is simply not the case and information provided directly from the minister shows that Penticton has the highest number of supportive housing beds per capita in the Interior region.”
The release suggests a spirit of “bilateral co-operation” between the city and province “has been replaced by a unilateral hammer that puts our residents at risk of having the provincial government plan our community.”
Vassilaki’s letter to the UBCM notes “this could happen to any one of the other 188 local governments in B.C.,” and urges the group to lobby Premier John Horgan to “reconsider use of provincial paramountcy with respect to 352 Winnipeg St.”
The city ran a public opinion poll March 31 to April 10 to get input on the matter. The results are expected to be discussed publicly at the next meeting of city council on April 20.