Tuesday, Sept. 7
• Penticton City Council meets, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, to watch meeting from home or view the agenda: penticton.ca
• Fridays For Future West Kootenay and Nelson-West Kootenay chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby presents Climate Emergency Candidate Forum for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, 6-8 p.m. Register to watch the Zoom forum at: bit.ly/SOWK-ClimateForum or watch Fridays For Future West Kootenay Facebook, or Fridays For Future Nelson on YouTube. (See Story on Page A2.)
• Interior Health COVID 19 vaccine clinic, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence at Okanagan College, Penticton campus, 583 Duncan Ave W, PC 113, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Brexit Pub presents “649 Tuesday” with live music from Aidan Mayes, 7-9 p.m., $9 cover charge, food & drink specials
• Dart Dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., $65 (members) and $75 (non-members) per month, email: education@pentictonartgallery.com
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• Final Week: Exhibit by Order of Canada recipient and Academy Award-winning songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation. Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners. Everyone welcome. For more information: 250-493-2111.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “After We Fall,” “Candyman,” “Free Guy,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,”“Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Rings,” “The Suicide Squad.” For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• First day of regular instruction for students in SD67, for details or to enroll your child/ guardian, visit: sd67.bc.ca, motorists are reminded to slow down in school zones
• Penticton Herald Candidates’ Forum for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, 7-9 p.m., an online event (no audience), moderated by Herald editor James Miller and featuring questions from media panelists Joe Fries (The Herald) and Chris Walker (CBC Daybreak), watch live on The Herald’s YouTube channel or Facebook page “Penticton Herald” (@pentictonherald)
• Federal leaders debate (French), 5-7 p.m. (PT) on all major Canadian networks
• Penticton Climate Justice presents Penticton’s Still on Fire, a community walk from Penticton Public Library to Gyro Park, begins at 11:30 a.m., masks are mandatory!
Thursday, Sept. 9
• Live@TIME with Aidan Mayes, 6:30 p.m. at Time Winery, $60 for a high table of four, to book: timewines.ca
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, impr. Line dancing; 1 p.m.; table tennis, 4 p.m., crafts, 1 3 p.m., for more details phone: 250-493-2111 or visit: pentictonseniors.org
• Krazys Cats & Curiosity, view online at: pentictonartscouncil.com or visit the Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Thursday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Free Guy,” (Wednesday-Sunday); for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Friday, Sept. 10
• Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, South Okanagan West Kootenay All Candidates Forum, 5-6:30 p.m. online, pre-registration required, for details, email: admin@penticton.org
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, dinner, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French talk, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate-advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
• The Dream Cafe presents Cousin Harley, an Appalachian swing trio, dinner and show package, doors open at 7 p.m., to purchase: reservations@thedreamcafe.ca
• Motorcycle Show and Shine at the Penticton Elks Lodge
• The Lloyd Gallery presents, “Our Beautiful Okanagan,” a solo exhibition of watercolours and oils by Nel Witteman, opening event, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Critteraid presents “Back to Hogwart’s” Adoption Event, 4-7 p.m., to reserve a spot with the headmistress at this wizardly adoption event, email: info@critteraid.org
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with “Cathy K.,” 4 p.m.
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., no cover
Sunday, Sept. 12
• Summerland Farmers and Crafters Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea
market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Avenue), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Daryl from The Darylectones, 5 - 7 p.m., no cover charge
• Critteraid presents “Back to Hogwart’s” Adoption Event, 2-4 p.m., to reserve a spot with the headmistress at this wizardly adoption event, email: info@critteraid.org
• Mat Duffus performs at Just Hazel's Cafe, 13229 Victoria Road N., Summerland, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.