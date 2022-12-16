Junior hockey coach Bill Rotheisler, 40, faces a single charge of voyeurism related to an event which allegedly occurred in or near Penticton earlier this year.
According to court documents, Rotheisler is alleged to have “surreptitiously observe or record (an unnamed victim) and other persons in circumstances that give rise to a reasonable expectation of privacy when (the alleged victim) and other persons were in a place where a person can reasonably be expected to be nude, expose his or her genital organs or anal regions or her breasts, or to be engaged in explicit sexual activity.”
No details were provided as to the specific location of the alleged event said to have occurred between July 27 and Aug. 4, 2022. No details on the victim, including age and gender, have been revealed.
According to his biography on Elite Prospects, Rotheisler coached with the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton from 2007-2010 and the U.S.-based Pursuit of Excellence varsity program from 2010-2012.
He joined the coaching ranks of junior hockey in 2012 with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in the Vancouver Island league before moving to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League where he was head coach and general manager of the Princeton Posse (2013-2015), Castlegar Rebels (2016-2018) and Creston Valley Thunder Cats (2020-2022).
"The KIJHL became aware of the charge against Mr. Rotheisler earlier today," said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois in a statement. "He was not employed by the KIJHL or any of its member teams at the time of the alleged offence."
Rotheisler is expected to speak to the charges in his next scheduled court appearance Dec. 21 in Penticton.