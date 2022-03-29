Construction began Tuesday on an eye-catching new playground at Memorial Park in Summerland that’s due to open in May.
Supplied by Surrey-based Playspace Adventure Ltd., the new playground equipment is designed for kids ages two to 12 and will incorporate elements of STEAM learning – science, technology, engineering, art and math.
“The design includes sensory panels, kinetic flags, a spinner that reflects sunlight, a problem-solving puzzle, technology through kid-powered and solar-powered energy, and math and engineering development through signage that educates children on momentum, movement and angles,” the District of Summerland said in a press release.
“Its one-of-a-kind slide, the Mighty Descent, lets kids slide down alongside their friends. Children of all abilities will enjoy new adventures with these play structures. The colours and aesthetics reflect the artistic and vibrant Summerland community.”
Mayor Toni Boot expects the new playground, which is replacing an older wooden structure, to become a destination for families from all over.
“This new playground project aligns with council’s active lifestyles strategic priority—ensuring community design and services that enhance inclusive, barrier-free participation and promotion of physical activity and healthy lifestyles,” said Boot in the release.
“This is a good start to the efforts underway on the redesign of Memorial Park and the broader work of the Downtown Neighbourhood Plan. Both initiatives fit within council’s downtown vibrancy strategic priority.”
The district has set aside $265,000 in its 2022 capital budget for the project, which also received $5,000 donations from the Summerland Kinsmen Club, Kinsmen Foundation and Summerland & District Credit Union.
Those groups, along with the Summerland Rotary Club and Summerland Firefighters’ Association, have also committed volunteer labour. More volunteers will be needed as opening day approaches to assist with placing the engineered wood fibre surfacing. To put your name on the volunteer list, email recreation@summerland.ca or phone 250-494-0447.