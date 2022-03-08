Shards of broken glass crunched beneath their feet as passers-by stopped Tuesday to pay their respects to a Penticton heritage home that was levelled by fire just 24 hours earlier.
The glass still scattered on the sidewalk in front of 434 Lakeshore Dr. hinted at the power of the explosion Monday afternoon that blew out the home’s window before flames consumed the rest.
There were no reports of injuries and no one was home at the time of the blast, which Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson said is suspected to have been caused by a natural gas leak inside the 110-year-old home known as Warren House.
It’s unlikely the exact cause will ever be determined.
“It’ll be a very difficult investigation because of the damage to the property, and to dig through that rubble pile to find that ignition source, it’s likely never going to happen,” said Watkinson.
The property has nonetheless been turned over to the owners’ insurance company, which will carry out its investigation with assistance from a fire inspector and the FortisBC gas company.
Watkinson, who urged people to ensure their gas appliances are well-maintained, said 35 members of his department responded to the scene, and crews were called in from Summerland to provide backup at the downtown fire hall.
Because the fire burned so quickly – it caused the home to collapse within six minutes – crews focused their efforts on protecting two neighouring apartments buildings, residents of which were able to go back home on Monday.
“I’m happy with the way it turned out,” said Watkinson, but “it’s hard to see a 100-year-old home gone just like that.”
Warren House indeed served as an important physical link of the city’s early history, said Dennis Oomen, curator of the Penticton Museum and Archives.
“The loss of the Warren House is a big loss for Penticton because it was the oldest house on Lakeshore Drive, and of course it’s associated with J.J. Warren, who was the president of the Kettle Valley Railway,” explained Oomen.
“The house itself was beautiful. The style is termed ‘Georgian Revival’ and its size and its location reflected the sort of prestige attached to someone of J.J. Warren’s stature.”
And, as demonstrated by the large crowd that gathered to watch the fire, people still care deeply about Penticton’s history.
“We don’t have that many heritage properties and the loss of any one – but especially such a prominent one as Warren House – is a huge loss to the community,” said Oomen.
“It sort of underlines the importance of these older buildings and how important they are to our identity as a community.”
Ironically, Warren House is featured in an exhibit on display now at the museum titled Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage. The exhibit opened without fanfare in January due to the pandemic and is scheduled to run through the fall.
Warren House was purchased in 2018 by Paula and Peter Ruutel. The couple did a massive renovation, including new plumbing and electrical systems, and in 2019 began operating the home as a bed and breakfast.
The couple didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said Warren House has an active business licence and recent restoration work taking place inside didn’t require building permits.
It’s unclear what will become of the property now as multi-family developments slowly replace the stately old homes on Lakeshore Drive.
When he appeared before city council in April 2019 to speak in favour of his application to rezone the property to allow for a bed and breakfast, Peter Ruutel said its heritage status was a major selling feature for the couple, who nonetheless declined to place a covenant on the property to preserve the home in perpetuity.
“We would prefer not to, simply because of the restrictions it places on the property. We can’t predict what our future will hold. I mean, what happens if there’s an earthquake and the (house) falls down? Do we have to rebuild exactly as it was because of the covenant or not?” said Ruutel.
“Maybe we’re made an offer that somebody wants to tear the place down and build a high-rise. That’s essentially what the previous owner – all the offers the previous owner had – was for developers to come in and pull it down. We took the view that we wanted to protect it, but we didn’t want legal restrictions on it.”