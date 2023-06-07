Eight more lines were added to 2022 Sunshine List for Summerland
It lifted to 53 the total number of municipal staff who earned over $75,000 last year and whose salaries are therefore required by provincial law to be reported publicly by the local government in a statement of financial information.
Of the eight additions to the list, four are regular unionized staff, three are managers and one is a unionized electrical worker.
Council received the SOFI report without comment at its meeting Monday.
The report also shows taxpayers shelled out a total of $141,000 in compensation to elected officials in 2022, up from $137,000 in 2021.
The District of Summerland’s highest-paid employees in 2022 were:
Graham Statt, CAO: $183,383.
David Svetlichny, finance director: $151,819.
Ryan Robillard, electrical foreman: $145,190.
Jeremy Storvold, utilities director: $142,251.
Joe Mitchell, works director: $141,715.
Brad Dollevoet, development services director: $132,969.
Marnie Manders, human resources manager: $130,484.
Michael Thompson, journeyman lineman: $129,578.
Kori Carroll, electrical chargehand: $123,073.
Kelsey Enns, journeyman lineman: $122,322.