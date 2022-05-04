Who says men can’t multi-task? At the quarterly 100 Men Who Care events in Penticton, much can be accomplished in little more than an hour.
“We get together with local guys at different breweries or on a patio, have a beer, food and fun times, and donate to local charity – all things that I enjoy rolled up into one,” says Blake Crocker, who has been going to 100 Men Who Care events for the past six years.
At these quarterly socials, organized by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, three charities are chosen to give speed pitches about their great work. Members then donate $100 each, with the total amount split between the charities. If everyone shows up, then the group winds up donating $10,000-plus in one hour!
“Until I heard those pitches, I had no idea just how many local organizations are doing positive work in so many different ways,” says Crocker. “Seeing that has become one of the most enjoyable parts of the event and given me so much more appreciation for our community.”
In fact, 100 Men has given more than $130,000 to 62 different charities, with the South Okanagan Brain Injury Society, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and the Penticton and District Arts Council all receiving donations at the most recent event in February.
The next 100 Men event is taking place on May 10 at Match Eatery, 5:30-6:30pm, with doors opening for networking at 5 p.m. All are welcome to learn more or to sign up for this and future events. Visit: www.cfso.net/100-men-who-care.
“It’d be great to have even more guys come out and meet other people with an interest in giving back to our community,” says Crocker. “I’ve made some really great friendships here.”