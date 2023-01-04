Assessment notices going out this week will show the value of an average single-family home in Penticton climbed by 14% last year, but officials acknowledge their estimates haven’t kept pace with the real estate market.
BC Assessment places a value on every property in the province as of July 1 each year, then delivers the updates via notices the following January, leading to a six-month lag.
That lag is more pronounced than ever because the housing market cooled considerably over the latter half of 2022 as a result of rising interest rates.
“It is important to think about your assessment as what you could have sold your home for around July 1 of the past year and not necessarily in today’s real estate market,” said Tracy Wall, deputy assessor for the Okanagan, in a press release.
Wall said single-family homes throughout the Okanagan gained an average of 10-15% in value, while condos and townhomes were “up a bit higher.”
As eye-popping as this year’s increase might be, it pales in comparison to what was seen a year ago, when values across all categories in the South Okanagan were up around 30%.
Assessments are used for property taxation purposes and, crucially, a 14% increase in your home’s value won’t necessarily translate into a 14% tax increase, cautions a separate statement from the City of Penticton.
“The City of Penticton has an annual budget, which determines the amount of property tax revenue needed to fund important services used every day in the community. Property assessment values may go up or down but the city-wide total property taxes budgeted for does not change based on assessments,” explained the statement.
“For example: If your property assessment increased by 14%, your municipal tax will equal the budgeted rate change per cent. If your property assessment increased more than the 14% average, the tax increase will be relatively higher than the budgeted rate change per cent. If your property assessment increased less than the 14% average, the tax increase will be relatively lower than the budgeted rate change per cent.”
Tax rates are typically set during city council’s budget deliberations in the fall, but the proceedings have been pushed back to March as a result of the October election.
Only three properties in the South Okanagan made the list of the 100 most valuable properties in the Thompson Okanagan for 2022.
No. 43 on the list is 345 Lower Bench Rd. in Penticton, a three-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on 10 acres that’s pegged at $8.4 million.
No. 88 on the list is 4200 Williams Ave. in Summerland at $6.4 million, while No. 96 is 903 Dent St. in Summerland at $6.3 million.
The most expensive home in the region is a four-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion at 4358 Hobson Rd. in Kelowna.
Overall, the Thompson-Okanagan’s total assessments increased from $203.7 billion in 2022 to $234.3 billion this year.
A total of about $3.8 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.
The most expensive home in B.C. is the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion at 3085 Point Grey Rd. in Vancouver owned by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson that’s now valued at $74.1 million.
Typical single-family home assessments and year-over-year increases
Penticton: $727K, +14%
Summerland: $790K, +14%
Keremeos: $505K, +12%
Oliver: $610K, +10%
Osoyoos: $685K, +14%
Princeton: $389K, +15%
Vernon: $714K, +11%
Kelowna: $988K, +14%
West Kelowna: $964K, +13%
Lake Country: $972K, +10%
Typical condo or townhouse assessments and year-over-year increases
Penticton: $414K, +19%
Kelowna: $519K, +16%
West Kelowna $547K, +17%
Vernon: $399K, +14%
* Assessed value as of July 1, 2022
Source: BC Assessment