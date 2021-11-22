Collection of glass and Styrofoam at local recycling depots has been suspended until further notice.
“With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures, Recycle BC cannot currently move these materials from receiving facilities to end markets and its primary glass end market is currently under water. In addition, the flooding has affected the availability of trucks for hauling materials, further compounding these challenges,” explained the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.
“Recycle BC is requesting that, if possible, hold on to glass and foam packaging to drop off later, once collection of these materials resumes.”
Recycling depots affected include those at the Campbell Mountain Landfill, Oliver landfill and Keremeos transfer station, all of which are operated by the RDOS.
“Depots are continuing to collect paper, cardboard, containers (plastic and metal), plastic bags and overwrap, and other flexible plastic packaging. These materials can be baled and stored in a more compact manner at receiving facilities,” the release added.